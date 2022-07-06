Every single offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are the most talked-about team in the entire league. This is one of the most legendary franchises in the history of the sport, so it should come as no surprise that fans are always curious as to what they are going to do. So far, the team has made some lowkey signings, all while signaling that they want to trade for Kyrie Irving.

For now, the Kyrie rumors are being put on the backburner as numerous reports indicate that any trade talks between them and the Nets are dead in the water. Having said that, the Lakers are still making moves, and late last night, they decided to add center Thomas Bryant to their roster on a one-year deal.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Bryant actually used to play for the Lakers in his rookie season, although he eventually found himself in Washington where he had some productive seasons. Injuries have hampered him at times but when healthy, he is a player that can most definitely help the Lakers achieve their goals. The Lakers could use a Center to pair with the likes of Anthony Davis, and with AD's injury history, Bryant will most definitely act as a nice bit of insurance in case anything happens.

The Lakers aren't done making moves just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.