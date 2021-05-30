The Los Angeles Lakers were beaten by the Phoenix Suns on Sunday after superstar Anthony Davis suffered yet another injury. The big man strained his groin in the final minutes of the second quarter while trying to get a bucket.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel stated after the game that Davis is undergoing additional evaluation and that, "we'll have more information tomorrow." He continued on to state, "You know, he's one of the best players in the world, so you have to adjust. "And I thought we gave great effort trying to overcome that loss, but it certainly wasn't enough." The Lakers went down 100-92, with the series now tied heading back to Phoenix. Game 5 is on Tuesday.

The Lakers were also missing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, an integral part of their defense. However, if Davis has to miss significant time it will severely hurt the Lakers' chances of repeating. Davis had a bad Game 1 before bouncing back and averaging 34 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2 blocks in Games 2 and 3. Kyle Kuzma started the third quarter in place of Davis, and ended the game with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting. It will take all of the Lakers' might to overcome the #2 seeded Sun, who recently got a healthy Chris Paul back into shape.

