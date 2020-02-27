LeBron James continues to be impressive well into his 17th season in the NBA. The 35-year-old has been dominant on the court and is having one of his best seasons when it comes assists. While he isn't scoring at the same clip he used to, there is no doubt that he remains a top-five player in the league. Just a couple of nights ago, James had one of his best performances of the entire season as he dropped 40 points on the New Orleans Pelicans. While it was nice to see James go off for 40, it appears as though he may have reaggravated an old injury in the process.

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on their official Twitter account that LeBron is suffering from a sore groin and will sit out their game Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is experiencing soreness in his elbow although he should be good to go by game time.

LeBron injured his groin last season during a Christmas Day game against the Warriors. The injury kept LeBron out of the Lakers lineup for an extended period of time and the team missed the playoffs because of it. This time around, it seems as though the Lakers are simply taking every precaution and that this is more of a load management situation.