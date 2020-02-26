Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his bag on Tuesday night, as he posted a season-high 40 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists in a 118-109 win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron was also in his bag of Red Vines.

In the closing minute of the Lakers' victory at Staples Center, LeBron was spotted snacking on the red licorice candy, which was confirmed to be Red Vines. Of course, the footage quickly went viral and it wasn't long before a Red Vines vs Twizzlers debate was born.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaq led the charge for Twizzlers Twitter as he described on TNT's post-game show, “white guys call it Red Vines, black people call it Twizzlers.” Meanwhile, others explained that the two are totally different despite the fact that they appear the same on the surface. In the end, we learned that our great nation is totally divided on the issue.

Check out some of the reactions below.