The second to last NBA All Star fan vote returns were revealed on Thursday afternoon, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James still holds the most votes of any player in the league. In fact, there are three Lakers players racking up the fan votes at the moment.

In addition to Anthony Davis, who is second among Western Conference front court players, third-year guard Alex Caruso aka "The Goat" has climbed all the way to fourth among guards in the West. He currently ranks ahead of Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker, among others.

In the East, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the leading vote-getter with a total of 4,474,107 nominations. Assuming both he and LeBron hold on to their leads, we'll be looking at Team LeBron vs Team Giannis for the third consecutive time in the All Star Game.

Thus far, Team LeBron is 2-0.

The vote for All-Star Game starters will also include contributions from NBA players and the media, but the fans will account for 50% of the vote. Fans will be able to cast their vote up until Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Per NBA.com:

"Fans may submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com, as well as on Google and through Google Assistant. All current NBA players will be available for selection. Five “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Jan. 2, Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 through all voting platforms. All “2-for-1 Days” will be designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET."

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, January 23, followed by the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, January 30. The All-Star Game itself will take place at the United Center on Sunday, February 16.