Los Angeles Lakers' forward Kyle Kuzma won't be suiting up for the season-opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, as he continues to work his way back from a stress reaction in his foot that he suffered during Team USA training camp back in August.

Kuzma was recently cleared to participate in non-contact practices but it remains to be seen how many games he'll miss.

"Right now, we're just talking about ramping up his activity, and we're not going to look past two days from now," said head coach Frank Vogel, per ESPN. "We're going to try to increase his workload and activities this week, and we'll see where we're at."

Despite being ruled out for the much-anticipated opener against the Clippers, Kuzma is optimistic about how he has progressed thus far.

"I haven't really been doing too much, really, for the last two months, so just being able to shoot jump shots and being around the team a little bit more, it's optimistic, for sure," Kuzma said before the team's final preseason on Friday, according to ESPN. "The main thing is just making sure I'm healthy and (ready to) go," Kuzma said. "It's a long season, so (missing opening night) won't affect me mentally or anything."

General Manager Rob Pelinka announced last week that the Lakers have exercised the team option in Kuzma's contract for the 2020-21 season. As a result, Kuz will make $2 million this season and $3.5 million in the 2020-21 season. The 24-year old forward averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his second season with the Lakers last year.

Lakers vs Clippers, airing on TNT, is scheduled to tipoff at 10pm ET tomorrow night.