It's going to take some time to get used to all of the familiar faces in new places, and all of the players with drastically different haircuts, when the NBA season gets underway. Speaking of the latter, the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown recently shaved off his signature flat top, as did Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba, although he only did so because he lost a bet to Shaq.

Another player who has teased a different hairstyle for the upcoming season is Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, who took to instagram late Thursday night with a hilarious new look.

Whatever the state of his hair might be, Kuzma isn't expected to play any time soon. The 24-year old forward is out indefinitely as a result of the foot injury he suffered this summer while training with Team USA and he won't be suiting up for at least the first three weeks of training camp.

Kuz is scheduled for an MRI when the team returns from their two pre season games China in mid-October, so it remains to be seen exactly when he'll be able to rejoin his teammates on the court. Last season, his second in the league, he averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Lakers will open the 2019-20 regular season on October 22 as they take on the new-look Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of TNT's opening night double-header.