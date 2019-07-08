Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma may, or may not, be the next basketball player entwined in the Kardashian-Jenner dating web.

Kuzma, 23, was recently spotted on a yacht off the coast of Malibu with Kendall Jenner and some of her friends celebrating the Fourth of July, which sparked rumors that the two are more than just friends. Jenner, who previously dated the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, also shared some photos and videos from the Fourth of July celebration on her instagram account.

Kuzma was previously linked to fitness model Katya Elise Henry, who attended a handful of Lakers games this past season and posted a photo of Kuz grabbing a handful during the All Star break in February. That said, it doesn't appear that the two are still an item.

The former 27th overall pick is one of the few Lakers players that didn't get traded, or sign elsewhere as a free agent this summer, and he seems to be enjoying the benefits of that L.A. life. Last season, Kuzma averaged 18.7 points with 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his second second with the Lakers.