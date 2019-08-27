Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma recently suffered a left ankle injury during Team USA scrimmages in Australia, but that didn't prevent him from enjoying his stay down under.

According to multiple reports, Kuz has been spending time with Australian model Nicole Shiraz, who happened to be court side for a Lakers game last season. No word on if the two are dating, but that's always how these things goes - athlete gets photographed with model, dating rumors surface, rinse and repeat.

Kuzma, 24, was previously linked to Kendall Jenner, after the two were hanging out on a yacht for the Fourth of July, but Jenner has since denied all relationship rumors.

As noted, Kuz recently went down with an ankle injury and will therefore miss the rest of Team USA's exhibition games against the Czech Republic, Turkey and Japan.

He tweeted the following on Sunday, "Bummer couldn’t finish my time with @usabasketball but that team will be just fine! Excited to get healthy & back to LA and get ready for the real show get ready."