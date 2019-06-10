Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma recently linked up with Complex's Joe La Puma at Flight Club's Los Angeles location for an all-new episode of "Sneaker Shopping."

During the trip to Flight Club, Kuzma discussed his groundbreaking partnership with GOAT, his favorite Nike sneakers growing up and stealing his first pair of Air Jordans from a friend. Kuz also spoke about his love for Kobe's Nike signature sneakers, Latrell Sprewell's iconic DaDa Spinners, and the time he surprised LeBron with a pair of his classic sneakers.

At the end of his visit to Flight Club LA, Kuzma walked out with three new pairs of kicks, including the Nike SB Dunk Low "Green Lobster," Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II and Sean Wotherspoon's Nike Air Max 1/97 collab.

Check out the full episode of "Sneaker Shopping" in the video embedded below.