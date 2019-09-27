Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will reportedly miss at least the first three weeks of training camp as a result of the foot injury he suffered this summer while training with Team USA.

The Lakers announced that Kuzma is recovering from a stress reaction in his left foot and is scheduled for an MRI when the team returns from China in mid October. The 24-year old forward averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his second season with the Lakers last year.

The Lakers training camp gets underway on Saturday and the team will travel overseas for a pair of preseason games in China against the Brooklyn Nets. The first game will take place in Shanghai on October 10, followed by a game in Shenzhen on October 12. Kuzma is expected to travel with the team for those games but he has not been cleared for full practice or game participation.

The Lakers will open the 2019-20 regular season on October 22 as they take on the new-look Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of TNT's opening night double-header.