Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is reportedly one of the NBA stars who missed out on a sponsorship deal as a result of the controversy sparked by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

Kuzma, who recently inked a lucrative deal with Puma, had allegedly planned to announce new sponsorship deals with Chinese companies on Tuesday, but he was forced to cancel due to China's ongoing issues with the NBA.

According to Shams Charania:

"Sources told The Athletic that several Lakers and Nets players lost money over broken deals in Shanghai that involved sponsorship appearances. China was fully halting business with the NBA and its players. As The Athletic's Bill Oram reported from Shenzhen, Kyle Kuzma was set to announce new sponsorship deals while in China, but they were scrapped once the team arrived in Shanghai because of the controversy. "This coincides with what happened to the Rockets. Sources told The Athletic that at least two Houston players had sponsorship negotiations stall out in China after the impact of Morey's post began to spiral."

LeBron James referenced the financial ramifications of Morey's tweet while speaking with reporters on Monday, but nobody is shedding any tears for the millionaire athletes who have lost out on even more endorsement dollars.