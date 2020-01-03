Kyle Kuzma always seems to be at the center of trade talks. During the Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit of Anthony Davis, Kuzma's name was constantly brought up. At the beginning of this season, Kuzma appeared to be struggling on the court after a slight ankle injury. Now, Kuzma is playing his best basketball of the season and has been impressive in his last few starts. However, a recent controversy involving his trainer and LeBron James has put his status with the team into question.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers' intentions are to keep Kuzma on the roster for the foreseeable future. This desire to keep Kuzma hasn't kept other teams from inquiring about the young star. As Charania reports, "several teams are doing their due diligence" in regards to a Kuzma deal.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

For now, a Kuzma trade appears to be off the table which should be good news for Lakers fans who have been high on the young, burgeoning star. The Lakers believe Kuzma can be a part of their core for the foreseeable future which isn't surprising when you consider how many of the Lakers players are older.

It will be interesting to track Kuzma's progress in L.A. as the season goes on. If he can continue to produce for them, there is no question they'll be keeping him around.