The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated Halloween early on Wednesday night before taking off on their three-game road trip, and photos of their costumes are starting to roll in. As always, LeBron James went above and beyond with his gear, but his teammates didn't disappoint either.

Kyle Kuzma, for instance, added some neck and face tats along with a diamond grill, a blue polo and some low-hanging pants as he channelled his inner Blueface.

Earlier this week we saw Lakers center Dwight Howard and point guard Quinn Cook dress up as Thanos and Spider-Man as they trick or treated with local kids at the team's practice facility.

The rest of the photos from the Lakers' Halloween party will surely surface as the day rolls along, but the best costume as of now has to go to LeBron for his epic "LeDward Scissorhands" costume inspired by the classic Tim Burton film.