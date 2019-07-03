Yesterday was a huge day for Los Angeles Lakers fans as many of them were awaiting the news as to whether or not Kawhi Leonard will sign with their team. Leonard has yet to make a decision but Lakers fans shouldn't feel too bad as they were able to sign a role player in Jared Dudley. Aside from being the guy who was chirped endlessly by Ben Simmons, who can't even shoot a three, Dudley is infamous for coordinating the Brooklyn Nets bench dances which are now a meme found under every Woj tweet.

It was reported that Dudley has wanted to be a member of the Lakers for a while now and figured this would be the perfect opportunity to join them. Dudley was so excited about his new team, that his profile picture on Twitter was changed to him in a photoshopped Lakers jersey. What makes the image funnier is that he is superimposed right next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, insinuating that he has completed the Lakers big three.

The Lakers were in desperate need of players to fill out their roster so while Dudley might not seem like a huge signing, it's still pretty significant when you consider where the team is right now.

If they're able to get Kawhi on board, there is no doubt that they will instantly become the favorites to win the championship next season.