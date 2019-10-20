While it may not the most popular Air Jordan model, there is something to be said about the unique aesthetic of Spike Lee's infamous Spiz'Ike. The shoe is a combination of multiple Jordan Brand silhouettes and has come in some pretty interesting colorways over the years. Even though the shoe doesn't have the same iconic status as the numbered Jordans, the Spiz'Ike has built a cult status over the years and sneaker consumers are always looking forward to some new iterations.

This past week, we got a brand new look at this purple and black Spiz'Ike which looks like it would be perfect for Lakers fans. The upper is made of black nubuck while the purple accents help to add a much-needed pop of color. If you're not a fan of the Lakers, you can convince yourself that these are some dope Halloween shoes that are perfect for some spooky festivities.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping quite soon for an undisclosed price. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if you're going to be passing.

Image via Nike

