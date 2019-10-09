Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup is slowly but surely being revealed, and there are already a number of highly anticipated sneakers in the works.

For instance, classics like the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1, "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 and "DMP" Air Jordan 6 are all on tap for next year, as are some new styles such as the "Pine Green" Air Jordan 4 and the "Alternate Grape" Air Jordan 5.

Additionally, it is now being reported that a Lakers-inspired Air Jordan 14 in the works, featuring a "University Gold/Court Purple-Varsity Red-Royal" colorway. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the all-new 14s are tentatively slated to drop in the Spring of 2020, so it could be a while before we get a clear picture of what's in store.

Although images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, they could look like the mockup shown below based on the gold & purple color code.