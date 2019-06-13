Jordan Brand continues to dominate 2019 when it comes to sneakers and have been releasing a whole slew of colorways that will have sneakerheads foaming at the mouth. One of the colorways that fans have been clamoring for is the Los Angeles Lakers as they are one of the most iconic teams in sports. Jumpman has released an Air Jordan 1 in the Lakers color scheme and now, it appears as though an Air Jordan 13 in the iconic purple and gold is on the way.

Thanks to some new photos courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, we now have a closer look at what the Air Jordan 13 "Lakers" model will look like and so far, it's pretty clean. Most of the shoe is constructed of white leather throughout the entire upper, while purple suede is placed onto the back heel as well as the midsole. As for the gold, that is put onto the bottom of the outsole making it a bit more lowkey.

Based on the post below, these sneakers will be released on July 20th for $190 USD. This is not official information though so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.