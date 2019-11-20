Several teams around the league are finally unveiling their 2019-20 'City Edition' uniforms, most of which have been met with mixed reactions, at best. The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to officially unleash their City Edition uniforms some time this week, but leaked images have already hit twitter dot com giving us an idea of what to expect.

Unlike many other "City Edition" jerseys, the Lakers' new threads don't stray too far from their typical uniforms. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the gold uniforms serve as a nod to Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and the repeating 'M.D.E' text that runs down the white piping stands for 'Most Dominant Ever.'

Last season, the Lakers paid tribute to Magic Johnson with purple pinstriped uniforms. If this trend of honoring former Lakers legends continues, it's only a matter of time before the team takes the court in Kobe Bryant-inspired jerseys.

Check out another look at the 2019-20 'City Edition' uniforms below and stay tuned for the official reveal.