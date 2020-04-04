Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash back in January and while the basketball community is still mourning his loss, it has also been honoring him in every way possible. Bryant is easily one of the best players in NBA history and deserves to be recognized as such. With this in mind, it should come as a surprise to no one that Bryant was selected to be a part of the Basketball Hall Of Fame class of 2020. Bryant will be joining two of his rivals, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, within this class.

Vanessa Bryant gave her reaction to the news, earlier today and now, the Los Angeles Lakers are doing the same. They took to Twitter with a special tribute to Kobe that featured some of his greatest moments with the Lakers. If you're a Kobe fan, it's hard not to get choked up watching this.

Kobe's death has brought fans around the world together which just goes to show how powerful and impactful of a player he was. Kobe was adored by millions and with his induction into the Hall Of Fame, his legacy will forever be immortalized.

This is an honor that is well-deserved and it would have happened just as soon had he still been with us.