If you're a Lakers fan, this season has been truly awful, and there is absolutely nothing that will actually make it better or more palatable. At this point, the team just has no real chance of going far in the playoffs, even if they are fully healthy. The chemistry and the desire to win just isn't there, and with Russell Westbrook playing his worst basketball, the Lakers just can't do anything except lose game after game.

Last night, the Lakers lost again, this time to the New Orleans Pelicans. To make matters worse, LeBron went down with an ankle injury that he described as pretty "horrible." Based on the image below, the only thing you can do is agree with him.

Now, things have gone from bad to worse for the Lakers as it was revealed by head coach Frank Vogel that LeBron is "doubtful" for the team's upcoming game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Davis has also made good progress, however, he won't be playing as well. Simply put, things have gone from bad to worse for this roster.

There are only a few games left in the season, which means there is only a little bit of time to get healthy. Needless to say, the Lakers need to get it together or they will go down as the biggest bust in NBA history.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images