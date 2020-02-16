Los Angeles Lakers big-man DeMarcus Cousins is on track to return to the court by the playoffs according to the team's head coach Frank Vogel.

"He's on track to get healthy by the playoffs, and we'll have to see where he's at with rhythm and conditioning and timing and all that stuff," Vogel told reporters during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago on Saturday according to Bleacher Report. "But there's a possibility he returns this season, yes."

After signing a one-year deal with the Lakers last offseason, Cousins injured his ACL in August. The former All-NBA team member averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in just 25.7 minutes per game with the Golden State Warriors last season.

With the team already having Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, and JaVale McGee, Cousins likely wouldn't see major minutes, possibly even less than what he averaged in Golden State. His addition to the line-up would be an added luxury to a team that needs everything they can get to top the Clippers and make it out of a loaded Western Conference.

The Lakers currently hold a 41-12 record and are leading the Western Conference. A trip to the NBA Finals would be the team's first since Kobe Bryant led them there in 2010.