The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly attempted to trade Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to almost the entire league, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes amidst reports that the Lakers are nearing a deal to acquire Buddy Hield from the Kings.

"They have literally offered Kyle Kuzma and KCP to almost every team I’ve talked to in the league," Woj said on the Woj & Lowe Free Agency Special, Sunday.

The Lakers hope moving Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope will free up some cap space to spend on resigning Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker in the offseason or bringing in new talent.



Harry How / Getty Images

Despite averaging 18.7 points per game during his rookie season, Kuzma has fallen out of favor with Lakers fans in the years since after his p.p.g. dropped to 12.8 over the last two seasons.

Speaking with Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway earlier this month, Kuzma blamed the lack of production on inconsistent playtime: "My biggest thing is I just want to play within a consistent role. If I have that ability, I'll be able to showcase what I can really do."

While he averaged just 9.7 points per game last season, Caldwell-Pope did shoot a career-high efficiency in three-point shots in 2020-21 with 41.0 percent.

