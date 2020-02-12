Heading into this season, it was apparent that the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers would be the two best teams in the NBA. The Lakers boast the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis while the Clippers have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. So far, the Lakers have a better record although the Clippers have beaten the Lakers both times they played against each other, in the regular season.

In a recent report for Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus looks at the Lakers roster and contemplates whether or not the Lakers have enough pieces to beat the Clippers in a playoff series. Throughout the piece, Pincus interviews executives around the league and asks them about the Lakers. According to one Eastern Conference exec, the Lakers have no chance at coming out of the West.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

"There's no way the Lakers beat the Clippers in a seven-game series," the executive said. Some other executives lamented the fact that the Lakers missed out on retired guard Darren Collinson who was contemplating a return to the game. Not to mention, the team wasn't able to acquire Marcus Morris as he was dealt to the Clippers, instead.

Needless to say, this last stretch of the season is going to be an uphill battle for the Lakers, even if they do manage to finish first in the Conference.