Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly been at odds over the past few weeks. As many of you know, Russ did not have a good season with the Lakers and at $47 million per year, it is hard to justify keeping him on the roster. In that same breath, it is difficult to get a team to take him as he is simply not performing up to standard.

The Lakers have tried to make Westbrook trades, but nothing has happened. It is believed that the Lakers are trying to move Russ and their two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 but nothing has worked out so far.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

According to a new report from Marc Stein, it has been revealed that the Lakers still want to trade Russ but they are not going to make him stay home if they can't find a trade. They would much rather he play as they know having him on the floor is better than not having anyone at all.

Either way, it is a sticky situation for both sides as it has become apparent that the two sides want to move on from each other.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.