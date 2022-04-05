If you are a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, then you are well aware of just how awful this season has been. The Lakers were supposed to be one of the best teams in the entire league, and with three superstars and five future Hall of Famers, this squad was destined for another championship. Instead, the Lakers are at risk of not making the playoffs, and many fans are trying to find a scapegoat for all of this.

One person that fans have begun to blame and turn on is none other than head coach Frank Vogel. The head coach is usually the first person that people rush to blame, and it seems as though even the Lakers are aware that they could use some better coaching on the sidelines.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In a new report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, it was revealed that Frank Vogel is likely going to be fired at the end of the season unless there is a drastic turnaround. As for potential replacements, the Lakers are already looking toward Doc Rivers who might get let go from the Sixers if he doesn't bring the team to at least the Eastern Conference Finals.

Either way, this is going to be a very interesting next few weeks for the Lakers, who are inching towards pure disaster.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

