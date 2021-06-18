Over the last few years, the Los Angeles Lakers front office has had its fair share of drama. The Lakers are one of the most famous franchises in all of sports and with Jeanie Buss at the helm, there is an interesting family dynamic going on. With this in mind, it only makes sense that the Lakers would receive some sort of fictional representation in pop culture.

Well, that representation is reportedly coming to Netflix next year as Jeanie Buss, Mindy Kaling, and Linda Rambis are set to executive produce a new comedy series that will document the everyday lives of those working for the Lakers front office. All of the names and characters will be fictionalized, although it is meant to be a representation of what goes on between high-level basketball executives.

Per Deadline:

"Written by Ko, the untitled series is inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports: the Los Angeles Lakers. The workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side."

The first season will have 10 episodes and from there, Netflix will determine whether or not they want to continue with the show. This seems like an interesting idea, and we're sure there will be some unique casting choices within the coming months.

