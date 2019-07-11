The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly discussed the possibility of starting LeBron James at the point guard position in the 2019-20 season, but head coach Frank Vogel says there is "no imminent plan" in place right now.

In regards to a recent report that Los Angeles intends to start LeBron at the point, Vogel says (H/T Chris Montano):

"Everybody's sort of pieced together our starting lineup. There is no decisions made on our starting lineup." "No imminent plan to start LeBron at the point guard spot. A lot of different lineups and combinations have been discussed, but it's really way too early for any of that."

Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported the following earlier this week:

"The new-look Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2019-20 season with the intention of starting LeBron James at point guard, league sources told Yahoo Sports." "James, 34, will be entering his 17th NBA season and is prepared to become the floor general in an effort to maximize a roster that’s suddenly built to contend for a championship with the addition of All-Star forward Anthony Davis and a few complementary pieces."

The 6'8 point-forward averaged 27.4 points to go along with 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in a career-low 55 games for the Lakers last season. Other point guards currently on the Lakers roster are Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook and Rajon Rondo.