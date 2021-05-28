Last night was very special for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. For starters, it was LeBron's first playoff game at the Staples Center, which seems fairly odd considering the success he has had with the team. Of course, this is because the Lakers and the rest of the league were forced to do the playoffs in the Orlando Bubble last season as a direct result of COVID-19. It was also a special night because it was the first playoff game at Staples since the passing of Kobe Bryant.

The energy in the building was palpable and the Lakers did not disappoint as they came through with a massive victory against the Phoenix Suns to take a 2-1 series lead against the second seed. At the end of the game, with the seconds running down, the Lakers faithful got on their feet and began to chant "Kobe," leading to an incredible scene and atmosphere.

As the seventh seed, the Lakers have a difficult path to the NBA Finals although if they can knockoff the Suns early, then their path becomes that much easier, especially with teams like the Clippers struggling. With the Lakers faithful delivering such incredible energy, the purple and gold could be in store for yet another impressive deep run.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images