When DeMarcus Cousins went down with an ACL injury, Los Angeles Lakers fans were incredibly disappointed as it meant they would be without one of their most dynamic players this season. The Lakers had signed him to a short-term contract that really wasn't worth all that much but regardless, his loss was a big one. Once the Lakers knew the extent of his injury, they applied for the Disabled Player Exception which would help them a lot when it comes to the salary cap.

The DPE is described as something that "allows a team which is over the cap to replace a disabled player who will be out for the remainder of that season. [...] If this exception is granted, the team can acquire one player via free agent signing, trade or waiver claim, to replace the disabled player." According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league approved the Lakers request which means they have until March 10th of 2020 to find a replacement.

As you can imagine, Lakers fans were happy about the news and immediately began calling for the signing of Carmelo Anthony. Melo is good friends with LeBron James and some feel as though the team needs to give him a chance. If the team knows for sure that Cousins will be out for the year, Melo would certainly be a good choice.

Do you think the Lakers should take Melo or is time for the Knicks legend to officially retire?