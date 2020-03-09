Jared Dudley has been one of the best locker room guys in the NBA over the last few seasons. While he doesn't exactly get a ton of playing time or score a lot of points, you can always count on Dudley to bring his team together and get them ready for any challenge that may come their way. His experience has been worth a lot on the Los Angeles Lakers this season and it's clear that the team loves him.

After yesterday's big win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Dudley was walking around Los Angeles where he was met by a TMZ cameraman. During the exchange, Dudley spoke about the coronavirus and what the Lakers are doing to combat it. In the middle of the interview, a man in a car drove the wrong way on a one-way street just so he could yell "Fuck Kawhi."

Of course, Kawhi Leonard is the Lakers' biggest obstacle right now in terms of going to the NBA Finals. It remains to be seen whether or not the Lakers can dismantle the Clippers come playoff time although we can't wait to find out. As for the fan, Dudley seemed impressed by his determination although didn't exactly recommend the breaking of Los Angeles motor laws.

Moving forward, who do you have going farther in the postseason: the Lakers or Clippers?