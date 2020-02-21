The Detroit Pistons reached a contract buyout with Markieff Morris on Friday afternoon, paving the way for the 30-year old forward to sign with a title-contender of his choosing. And he might soon be joining his twin brother in Los Angeles, although not as a member of the Clippers.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers have instantly emerged as the favorites to sign Markieff, after they failed to pull of a trade for his twin brother, Marcus.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Lakers were in talks with the New York Knicks to acquire Marcus Morris ahead of the NBA trade deadline but they were ultimately beat out by the Los Angeles Clippers, who traded a 2020 first round pick and Moe Harkless to NY in exchange for the veteran forward. Now, it looks like they'll have to settle for Markieff's services, although Shams Charania notes that the Toronto Raptors have also expressed interest.

In 44 games with the Pistons, Markieff averaged 11 points and 3.9 rebounds while playing in under 23 minutes per game.

In addition to possibly adding Markieff Morris, the Lakers are reportedly considering signing free agent shooting guard J.R. Smith. LeBron James recently praised the 34-year old shooting guard for his ability to take, and make, tough shots but that doesn't necessarily mean that Smith will be rocking the purple and gold this season.

The Lakers (41-12, best in the West) will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at Staples Center in their first game since the All Star break.