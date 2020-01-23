Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is making his return to the Dunk Contest next month, and he's reportedly hoping that Kobe Bryant will help him capture his second title.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Howard is encouraging Laker Nation to convince Kobe to join him in Chicago in February. Following Wednesday night's victory over the New York Knicks, Howard told reporters (H/T ESPN), "I'm trying to get Kobe. So if I can get all the Laker fans to lobby to get Kobe to help me in the dunk contest, that'd be really good. That'd be awesome."

Howard added that he hasn't formally asked Kobe yet, but he is hopeful that the Lakers fanbase will be able to badger the Black Mamba to the point that he'll agree to help.

"Have I asked him? Not yet," he said, per ESPN. "Just got to get the fans behind me first. Setting the table. Need you guys. 'Hey, Kobe, can you get in the dunk contest with Dwight?' That'd be great."

The 34-year old center headlined some of the most memorable Dunk Contest competitions against Nate Robinson during a three-year run from 2007-09, including a championship in 2008. It has been over a decade since he last competed but he believes he's in the best shape of his career and more than capable of putting on a show at the United Center on February 15th.