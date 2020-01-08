Dwight Howard may not be returning to the Dunk Contest after all. Earlier this week, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Howard was a confirmed entrant in the 2020 Dunk Contest, but the veteran center denied that report (albeit with a smile) following Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks.

"Who told you that? I never said anything about a dunk contest. My dunk contest is before the games. I don't know where that came from." Howard added, "I just want to win a championship."

Check out Dwight's comments about his rumored return to the Dunk Contest below.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Dwight won't be competing in his fourth Dunk Contest next month in Chicago, but his inclusion is anything but a sure thing. The 34-year old center headlined some of the most memorable Dunk Contest competitions against Nate Robinson during a three-year run from 2007-09, including a championship in 2008.

It has also been reported that two-time Dunk Contest champion Zach LaVine and Memphis Grizzlies rookie point guard Ja Morant have been invited to participate. Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. has reportedly agreed to compete as well.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the Dunk Contest, as well as other All-Star Saturday night festivities, as the NBA All-Star weekend is just over one month away. In the meantime, relive some of Dwight's greatest Dunk Contest moments in the video embedded below.