The Los Angeles Lakers and Dion Waiters have reportedly arranged for a second meeting on March 2nd, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes (H/T Marc Stein). The news comes just days after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the two sides met last week with plans to set up a workout in the near future.

"I don't know if Dion Waiters is an answer," said Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective podcast (H/T RealGM). "They're going to give Dion a look. They had a meeting with him last week. I expect they will have a workout with him in the short-term and see what kind of condition he's in. They're mulling it over and it's because they need some sort of perimeter player who can score a little bit."

Waiters, 28, was traded from the Miami Heat to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Andre Iguodala deal, but was waived immediately thereafter. As noted by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Waiters was formerly represented by Lakers President and GM Rob Pelinka, and he is currently signed with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, which reps for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Heat signed Waiters to a four-year, $52 million extension in July of 2017, but he has appeared in a total of 74 games since then. He was suspended multiple times this season for a variety of reasons, including an incident where he ate too many edibles, complaining about playing time and another for "failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination."

For his career, Waiters boasts career averages of 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per night.

