Kobe Bryant is one of the most legendary players in the history of the NBA. He finished his career as a top-five scorer in league history, and he was also able to win five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. After retiring in 2016, he was having an incredible post-playing career as he won himself an Oscar, all while coaching his daughter's basketball team.

Unfortunately, Bryant's life was cut short in a helicopter accident that claimed the life of his daughter Gianna and seven others. Since that time, the Lakers organization has tried to honor Kobe in every way possible. On Tuesday, the Lakers took things a step further on what would have been Kobe's 44th birthday.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In the Instagram post down below, you can see that every baby born on August 23rd at the UCLA Children's hospital was provided a special card from the Lakers. They also received a Lakers-branded blanket and a small wool hat that had Kobe's number 8 on it. The letter provided by the Lakers was quite heartfelt and read: "One of your family's most special days has landed on one of our organization's most celebrated days. On this year's Kobe Day, here's to our next-generation Lakers fan. They've already got a little of the Mamba Mentality in them."





Fans were quite fond of this gesture by the Lakers, and it is easy to see why. Kobe meant so much to so many people, and on days like today, it is important to remember just how big of an impact he had.

