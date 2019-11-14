Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Danny Green paid tribute to the late, great Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday night, as he took the floor at Staples Center in a custom pair of Puma Clyde Hardwoods.

As seen in the photos shared by the Lakers' social media accounts, the special edition Clyde Hardwoods feature a portrait of Nipsey along with some of his lyrics, a white and blue checkered print and other nods to the Cali-native.

Green finished with just six points in his 19 minutes of action on Wednesday night, but the Lakers still cruised to a 120-94 victory over the injury-riddled Golden State Warriors.

Up next for the Lakers, who currently lead the Western Conference with a 9-2 record, are three straight home games starting with a Friday night matchup agains the Sacramento Kings, followed by dates with the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder.