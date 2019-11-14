Lakers share detailed look at Green's exclusive Puma Clyde Hardwood.
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Danny Green paid tribute to the late, great Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday night, as he took the floor at Staples Center in a custom pair of Puma Clyde Hardwoods.
As seen in the photos shared by the Lakers' social media accounts, the special edition Clyde Hardwoods feature a portrait of Nipsey along with some of his lyrics, a white and blue checkered print and other nods to the Cali-native.
Green finished with just six points in his 19 minutes of action on Wednesday night, but the Lakers still cruised to a 120-94 victory over the injury-riddled Golden State Warriors.
Up next for the Lakers, who currently lead the Western Conference with a 9-2 record, are three straight home games starting with a Friday night matchup agains the Sacramento Kings, followed by dates with the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder.