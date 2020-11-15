The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly conflicted about extending the contract of Kyle Kuzma, who is nearing the end of his rookie contract.

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

"Also, in Los Angeles, there isn’t a consensus among decision-makers about signing Kyle Kuzma to a contract extension, SNY sources confirm (as first reported by The Ringer)," Ian Begley of SNY reported this week. "I don’t see Los Angeles seriously considering a trade of Kuzma in the offseason, but it’s something worth keeping an eye on if you’re a Knick fan. The Knicks pursued Kuzma in trade talks at the 2020 trade deadline."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst says that Kuzma is expecting a "sizable deal."

“I mean, I’m gonna get paid regardless so I don’t really care,” Kuzma told reporters in July. “It’s gonna happen one day. So I don’t think about that.”

Kuzma was traded to the Lakers immediately after being selected 27th overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Nets.

Friday, Kuzma made headlines off the court for criticizing the potential decision to shut down the country to combat the coronavirus: "Are you guys cool with the country shutting down 2-4 weeks?" he asked his followers. "Americans can’t live inside a bubble. We were very fortunate. And quite frankly that’s the only we could “control” a spread. I don’t see another way. There you go."

