Ever since entering the league straight out of high school, LeBron James has been dazzling sneakerheads with his signature line from Nike. At this point, we are currently onto the Nike LeBron 16 and just last month, the Nike LeBron Soldier 13 was finally revealed to the world. The look of the sneaker is exactly what you would expect from the Soldier series and has come out in a few great colorways so far. As we march throughout NBA free agency, it appears as though Nike is taking full advantage by coming out with a Lakers-inspired colorway of the new sneaker.

The entire upper of the shoe is black with a white LeBron James logo in between the two straps. From there, purple and yellow highlights can be found on the straps while yellow and white are placed onto the midsole. It's clear that these draw inspiration from the purple and gold jerseys of the Lakers and will be the perfect addition to any LeBron fan's collection.

As of right now, there is no confirmed release date although according to Sneaker News, these should be dropping soon.

Image via Nike

