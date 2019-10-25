The NBA and Timberland have joined forces for another special edition boot collab in celebration of the start of the 2019-20 season.

Utilizing the classic Timberland 6-inch boot, the collection consists of five different colorways, including a purple Los Angeles Lakers, green Boston Celtics, red Chicago Bulls and black Toronto Raptors. The fifth pair features a black upper with the logos of the NBA's Western Conference teams on the left booth and the Eastern Conference squads on the right.

Each of the boots come equipped with waterproof uppers, padded collars, custom leather-lined footbeds, the classic rubber lug outsole and NBA hang tags. The full collection is available now via Timberland.com in sizes ranging from 7 to 11.5, 12 and 13. Each pair is priced at $210.

Take a closer look at each of the NBA x Timberland 6-inch boots in the IG posts embedded below.