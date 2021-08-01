After rounding out their big three with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are reportedly considering adding Carmelo Anthony to continue to fill out their roster. ESPN's Jordan Schultz now reports that a source says the team is "very interested" in signing the NBA veteran.

"Lakers are 'very interested' in the prospect of signing Carmelo Anthony, per a league source," Schultz tweeted, Saturday night. "Melo has been linked to the Lakers as a possibility, given his friendship w/LeBron dating back to high school. Anthony drilled a career-best 40.9 percent from 3 last season w/Portland."



Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Adding Anthony is an obvious move for the Lakers, as the former Knick has been a personal friend of LeBron James dating back to high school. While being past his prime, Anthony still averaged 13.4 points a game last season for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers have also been linked to veterans Rudy Gay and DeMar DeRozan. The team would be required to use their mid-level exception to pick up DeRozan.

In exchange for trading for Westbrook, the Lakers had to give up Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaving numerous holes in their roster. James was quick to celebrate the trade on Instagram, Friday.

