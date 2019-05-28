Lakers Are "The Kardashians Of The NBA," Says Jay Williams

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the NBA or, as Jay Williams describes, "the best reality show on TV." During Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Williams labeled the Lakers as "The Kardashians of the NBA."

"I think I'm finally ready to say it. The Lakers are the Kardashians of the NBA. It's the best reality show on TV." "A good friend gave me some advice - no matter how bad you want to hook up with them, don't do it. Don't do it."

The Lakers' off-court issues have been well documented this off-season, from Magic Johnson's sudden resignation and his beef with general manager Rob Pelinka to Linda Rambis serving as a "shadow owner" and the team's failed pursuit of LeBron's preferred coaching choice, Tyronn Lue. Not to mention, the latest report of Pelinka's made up stories.

Despite all of the dysfunction, Pelinka is optimistic that the team can compete for an NBA championship as early as next season.

"I think if people take a look at where this franchise is right now," Pelinka said, via ESPN. "We have a high draft pick. We have a great young core, maybe one of the best in the league. We have a superstar on our team, and an open slot. So, I think people can look at this as an opportunity to win a championship possibly next year."

The Lakers have the fourth overall pick in the June 20 NBA Draft, though it remains to be seen if they'll be picking for themselves or packaging that selection as part of a blockbuster trade.