During the months of January and February, it was made clear that Anthony Davis no longer wanted to play in New Orleans and was hoping to be moved to the Los Angeles Lakers. While this didn't happen during the season, it eventually occurred during the offseason in a blockbuster trade which sent Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball to NOLA.

In a recent episode of the Warriors Insider Podcast, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the Davis trade and how he feels about. As you would expect, Kerr believes there are real problems with what happened and that eventually, the whole NBA could be affected by it.

"I'm talking more about the Anthony Davis situation. Where a guy is perfectly healthy and has a couple years left on his deal and says, 'I want to leave.' That's a real problem that the league has to address and that the players have to be careful with," Kerr said. "When you sign on that dotted line, you owe your effort and your play to that team, to that city, to the fans. And then (once the contract runs out) it's completely your right to leave as a free agent. But if you sign the contract, then you should be bound to that contract."