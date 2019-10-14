Anthony Davis hasn't played a single regular-season game in Los Angeles but he is already making a huge impression. AD and LeBron James are the league's brand new dynamic duo and Lakers fans are excited to see what they'll be able to do this season. There will certainly be a bit of a buffer period for both stars but so far, they look comfortable and seem to already have mid-season chemistry. Having said all that, things took a turn on Saturday after Davis suffered a minor right thumb injury against the Brooklyn Nets.

The injury happened while Davis was going for a block in the first quarter. After being taken out of the game, he was tested for ligament damage and the results came back negative. Today, Davis will receive an MRI to get the full extent of what's wrong with his thumb, according to Mark Medina.

The Lakers will be starting their season on October 22nd against the Los Angeles Clippers and as of right now, it is believed Davis should be good to go. If not, that game will become a whole lot harder as Kawhi Leonard and company looks to feast on their cross-town rivals.

Stay tuned for updates as we will bring you the latest on AD's condition.