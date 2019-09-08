Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James caused quite a stir on social media this week when word got out that he filed to trademark "Taco Tuesday," following a summers worth of his weekly updates. Many fans think LeBron needs to chill with trying to own the Taco Tuesday phrase, but it remains to be seen if he'll be granted permission to trademark the popular slogan.

In the meantime, fans can expect more of the same on Tuesdays including appearances from some of his Lakers teammates, such as Anthony Davis, who joined LeBron for some tacos back in July. Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately depending on who you ask, it was the last time that AD was asked to take part in the Taco Tuesday festivities.

During the NBA 2K20 launch party on Thursday night in Los Angeles, Davis explained that LeBron told him he wasn't fun enough. After doing his own "Taco Tuesday" impression, Davis said, "I've been invited once ... He said I wasn't fun enough, so hopefully I get invited back soon and make you guys laugh. If you can, make sure you enjoy Taco Tuesday with LeBron!"