Anthony Davis is a top 10 player in the NBA and now that he plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, the spotlight has become that much brighter. When paired with LeBron James, the two have been absolute beats out on the court and it has helped propel the Lakers to a strong 8-2 record on the season. The Lakers are looking like one of the early favorites to win the championship and they will need AD healthy in order to do it.

Last night, Davis suffered a bit of a rib injury against the Phoenix Suns which is cause for concern because he has also been struggling with pain in his shoulder. The Lakers had an x-ray done on Davis and it eventually came back negative. Despite this, reporter Brad Turner says the Lakers will sit AD against the Warriors tonight, just to make sure he doesn't aggravate anything.

The Lakers are catching a bit of a break here as they will be playing the Warriors who are also banged up. This Warriors team is a shell of their former selves and have as many wins as the Lakers have losses. If there was ever a game you would want to rest your starters, it would be this one.

Hopefully, Davis is able to get healthy again and will continue to dominate out on the court.