Anthony Davis has been making a huge impact with the Los Angeles Lakers this season and when paired up with LeBron James, they are deadly out on the court. The Lakers have jumped out to a 7-2 record this season and are at the top of the Western Conference. It remains to be seen whether or not they will maintain that success this season although they will certainly need Davis to keep up his pace.

AD has been notorious for suffering through a plethora of injuries during his career and coming into this season, some people were concerned over whether or not he'd be able to play a full 82-game campaign. In a report from The Athletic’s Bill Oram, it was revealed that Davis is still suffering from some lingering pain but has been playing through it all season.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“There’s really never a play I don’t feel it,” Davis said. “But I’m going to go out there and play, I try not to let it affect my game. I just play through it and then worry about taking care of it after the game.”

If you're the Lakers, this certainly has to be cause for concern although Davis seems to know his body quite well at this point. It would be unfortunate for him to go down this season by pushing his body too hard and we're sure load management will set in sometime soon. Either way, you have to admire AD's perseverance.

