Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is one of the most powerful basketball players in the world but he still has his fears off the court just like the rest of us. Or rather, just like your average five year old.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain,” Davis admitted that he is still has to sleep with the lights on because he's afraid of the dark. Remember, this is the same guy who says he has someone pick out his clothes for him before he heads to the arena on game days.

“TV on, bathroom light on, some light has to be on (when I go to bed),” Davis said, via ESPN. “I wish I wasn't scared of the dark ... I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid and it messed me up for life.”

The 26-year old All Star also spoke with Spain about his upcoming season with the Lakers and how it's championship or bust from here on out.