The Los Angeles Lakers will be holding A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Monday, February 24th (2/24), as a nod to the numbers worn by both Gigi and Kobe. The event will be held at Staples Center and fans will be able to register for tickets starting today, February 14th through Monday, February 17th at 10pm PT.

Tickets will be priced at $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each, with all proceeds donated to the newly named Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Fans may register to purchase tickets at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/kobeandgianna.

The Lakers announced that they will be using Ticketmaster Verified Fan for ticket distribution, along with some other important details for those looking to attend the event on February 24th.

On the evening of Tuesday, February 18, fans will be notified if they’ve been verified and whether they’ve also been invited to participate in the public ticket release. Those invited to participate will receive a unique access code and link to access the sale.

If demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale.

On Wednesday, February 19 at 10am PT tickets will be released for public sale. Fans with personal access codes will have access to purchase available tickets.

Although The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant will not be shown on any video screens outside Staples Center, the event will air live on local tv stations.

