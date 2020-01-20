Derrick Rose has been playing quite well for the Detroit Pistons this season and teams have taken notice. In the offseason, some franchises weren't sure if they wanted to take a risk on Rose and opted to leave him be in free agency. Now, some squads are regretting that decision and are hoping to snag Rose closer to the trade deadline. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, two of the teams that are particularly interesting in Rose are the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pistons are a few games out of the playoff race right now and have Rose left under contract for just one more year. Rose could be a solid rental player for a team that feels like they are a piece away from winning a championship. The Lakers and Sixers are two teams that fit the bill perfectly.

Rose was known for being injury-prone during his days with the Chicago Bulls but now, he is considered to be a solid player who can give you timely scoring. If the Lakers or Sixers were able to land him, they would certainly be entering the playoffs at an advantage.

Stay tuned for updates surrounding the NBA trade deadline as we will be sure to bring them to you.